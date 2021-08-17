Sterling & Wils Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 846.39 crore, up 35.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 846.39 crore in June 2021 up 35.82% from Rs. 623.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.16 crore in June 2021 down 163.37% from Rs. 13.35 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 31.50 crore in June 2021 down 935.54% from Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2020.

Sterling & Wils shares closed at 265.35 on August 16, 2021 (NSE)