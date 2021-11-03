Sterling Tools Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 127.12 crore, up 33.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.12 crore in September 2021 up 33.52% from Rs. 95.20 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.04 crore in September 2021 down 4.11% from Rs. 11.52 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.84 crore in September 2021 down 4.67% from Rs. 23.96 crore in September 2020.

Sterling Tools EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.07 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.20 in September 2020.

Sterling Tools shares closed at 197.10 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 6.31% returns over the last 6 months and 15.60% over the last 12 months.