Sterling Tools Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 118.30 crore, down 9.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterling Tools are:

Net Sales at Rs 118.30 crore in March 2019 down 9.83% from Rs. 131.19 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.35 crore in March 2019 down 37.71% from Rs. 11.81 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.89 crore in March 2019 down 19.34% from Rs. 22.18 crore in March 2018.

Sterling Tools EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.04 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.28 in March 2018.

Sterling Tools shares closed at 214.70 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.49% returns over the last 6 months and -44.36% over the last 12 months.