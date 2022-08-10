 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sterling Tools Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.31 crore, up 54.22% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterling Tools are:

Net Sales at Rs 137.31 crore in June 2022 up 54.22% from Rs. 89.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.85 crore in June 2022 up 97.64% from Rs. 4.48 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.58 crore in June 2022 up 50.59% from Rs. 14.33 crore in June 2021.

Sterling Tools EPS has increased to Rs. 2.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.24 in June 2021.

Sterling Tools shares closed at 259.20 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 47.86% returns over the last 6 months and 15.59% over the last 12 months.

Sterling Tools
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 137.31 138.48 89.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 137.31 138.48 89.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 64.22 52.06 36.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.37 9.44 -2.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.55 9.55 10.78
Depreciation 7.76 6.96 6.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 49.36 49.85 32.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.79 10.62 6.18
Other Income 1.03 0.97 1.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.82 11.59 7.59
Interest 1.80 1.60 1.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.02 9.99 5.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.02 9.99 5.76
Tax 3.17 2.38 1.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.85 7.61 4.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.85 7.61 4.48
Equity Share Capital 7.20 7.20 7.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.46 2.11 1.24
Diluted EPS 2.46 2.11 1.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.46 2.11 1.24
Diluted EPS 2.46 2.11 1.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Fasteners #Results #Sterling Tools
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.