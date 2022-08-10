Sterling Tools Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.31 crore, up 54.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.31 crore in June 2022 up 54.22% from Rs. 89.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.85 crore in June 2022 up 97.64% from Rs. 4.48 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.58 crore in June 2022 up 50.59% from Rs. 14.33 crore in June 2021.

Sterling Tools EPS has increased to Rs. 2.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.24 in June 2021.

Sterling Tools shares closed at 259.20 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 47.86% returns over the last 6 months and 15.59% over the last 12 months.