Sterling Tools Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 89.03 crore, up 339.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.03 crore in June 2021 up 339.23% from Rs. 20.27 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.48 crore in June 2021 up 151.06% from Rs. 8.77 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.33 crore in June 2021 up 486.25% from Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2020.

Sterling Tools EPS has increased to Rs. 1.24 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.44 in June 2020.

Sterling Tools shares closed at 215.75 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.49% returns over the last 6 months and 19.79% over the last 12 months.