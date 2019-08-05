Sterling Tools Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 104.31 crore, down 20.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.31 crore in June 2019 down 20.54% from Rs. 131.27 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.75 crore in June 2019 down 37.62% from Rs. 14.03 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.90 crore in June 2019 down 26.57% from Rs. 27.10 crore in June 2018.

Sterling Tools EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.43 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.89 in June 2018.

Sterling Tools shares closed at 162.20 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -51.80% returns over the last 6 months and -52.36% over the last 12 months.