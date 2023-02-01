Sterling Tools Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.33 crore, up 31.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterling Tools are:Net Sales at Rs 151.33 crore in December 2022 up 31.63% from Rs. 114.97 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.09 crore in December 2022 up 52.87% from Rs. 6.60 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.78 crore in December 2022 up 35.19% from Rs. 17.59 crore in December 2021.
Sterling Tools EPS has increased to Rs. 2.80 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.83 in December 2021.
|Sterling Tools shares closed at 336.55 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.57% returns over the last 6 months and 83.11% over the last 12 months.
|Sterling Tools
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|151.33
|153.91
|114.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|151.33
|153.91
|114.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|69.57
|67.43
|54.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.85
|-7.35
|-10.01
|Power & Fuel
|11.12
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.09
|11.08
|10.54
|Depreciation
|7.67
|7.83
|6.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|41.10
|57.71
|43.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.64
|17.22
|9.76
|Other Income
|0.48
|0.78
|1.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.11
|18.00
|10.90
|Interest
|2.24
|2.06
|1.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|13.88
|15.94
|9.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|6.73
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|13.88
|22.67
|9.29
|Tax
|3.79
|5.44
|2.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10.09
|17.23
|6.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10.09
|17.23
|6.60
|Equity Share Capital
|7.20
|7.20
|7.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.80
|4.78
|1.83
|Diluted EPS
|2.80
|4.78
|1.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.80
|4.78
|1.83
|Diluted EPS
|2.80
|4.78
|1.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited