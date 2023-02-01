Sterling Tools Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.33 crore, up 31.63% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 151.33 153.91 114.97 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 151.33 153.91 114.97 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 69.57 67.43 54.85 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.85 -7.35 -10.01 Power & Fuel 11.12 -- -- Employees Cost 11.09 11.08 10.54 Depreciation 7.67 7.83 6.69 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 41.10 57.71 43.14 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.64 17.22 9.76 Other Income 0.48 0.78 1.14 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.11 18.00 10.90 Interest 2.24 2.06 1.61 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.88 15.94 9.29 Exceptional Items -- 6.73 -- P/L Before Tax 13.88 22.67 9.29 Tax 3.79 5.44 2.69 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.09 17.23 6.60 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.09 17.23 6.60 Equity Share Capital 7.20 7.20 7.20 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.80 4.78 1.83 Diluted EPS 2.80 4.78 1.83 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.80 4.78 1.83 Diluted EPS 2.80 4.78 1.83 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited