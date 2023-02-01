 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sterling Tools Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.33 crore, up 31.63% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 11:31 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterling Tools are:Net Sales at Rs 151.33 crore in December 2022 up 31.63% from Rs. 114.97 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.09 crore in December 2022 up 52.87% from Rs. 6.60 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.78 crore in December 2022 up 35.19% from Rs. 17.59 crore in December 2021.
Sterling Tools EPS has increased to Rs. 2.80 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.83 in December 2021. Sterling Tools shares closed at 336.55 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.57% returns over the last 6 months and 83.11% over the last 12 months.
Sterling Tools
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations151.33153.91114.97
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations151.33153.91114.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials69.5767.4354.85
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.85-7.35-10.01
Power & Fuel11.12----
Employees Cost11.0911.0810.54
Depreciation7.677.836.69
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses41.1057.7143.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.6417.229.76
Other Income0.480.781.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.1118.0010.90
Interest2.242.061.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.8815.949.29
Exceptional Items--6.73--
P/L Before Tax13.8822.679.29
Tax3.795.442.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.0917.236.60
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.0917.236.60
Equity Share Capital7.207.207.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.804.781.83
Diluted EPS2.804.781.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.804.781.83
Diluted EPS2.804.781.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Fasteners #Results #Sterling Tools
first published: Feb 1, 2023 11:22 pm