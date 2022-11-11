 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sterling Tools Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 178.60 crore, up 39.74% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterling Tools are:

Net Sales at Rs 178.60 crore in September 2022 up 39.74% from Rs. 127.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.60 crore in September 2022 up 64.93% from Rs. 10.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.57 crore in September 2022 up 17.08% from Rs. 21.84 crore in September 2021.

Sterling Tools EPS has increased to Rs. 4.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.79 in September 2021.

Sterling Tools shares closed at 262.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 109.25% returns over the last 6 months and 34.12% over the last 12 months.

Sterling Tools
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 178.60 173.88 127.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 178.60 173.88 127.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 90.28 94.13 51.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.80 -7.46 -0.25
Power & Fuel -- -- 10.12
Employees Cost 12.49 12.71 11.39
Depreciation 8.01 7.91 6.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 60.59 52.50 35.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.03 14.08 13.63
Other Income 0.53 0.75 1.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.56 14.83 15.16
Interest 2.36 1.90 1.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.20 12.93 13.55
Exceptional Items 6.73 -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.94 12.93 13.55
Tax 5.33 3.35 3.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.60 9.58 10.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.60 9.58 10.17
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.11
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.60 9.58 10.07
Equity Share Capital 7.20 7.20 7.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.61 2.66 2.79
Diluted EPS 4.61 2.66 2.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.61 2.66 2.79
Diluted EPS 4.61 2.66 2.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

