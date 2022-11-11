Sterling Tools Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 178.60 crore, up 39.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 178.60 crore in September 2022 up 39.74% from Rs. 127.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.60 crore in September 2022 up 64.93% from Rs. 10.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.57 crore in September 2022 up 17.08% from Rs. 21.84 crore in September 2021.

Sterling Tools EPS has increased to Rs. 4.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.79 in September 2021.

Sterling Tools shares closed at 262.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 109.25% returns over the last 6 months and 34.12% over the last 12 months.