    Sterling Tools Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 178.60 crore, up 39.74% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterling Tools are:

    Net Sales at Rs 178.60 crore in September 2022 up 39.74% from Rs. 127.80 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.60 crore in September 2022 up 64.93% from Rs. 10.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.57 crore in September 2022 up 17.08% from Rs. 21.84 crore in September 2021.

    Sterling Tools EPS has increased to Rs. 4.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.79 in September 2021.

    Sterling Tools shares closed at 262.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 109.25% returns over the last 6 months and 34.12% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations178.60173.88127.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations178.60173.88127.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials90.2894.1351.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.80-7.46-0.25
    Power & Fuel----10.12
    Employees Cost12.4912.7111.39
    Depreciation8.017.916.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.5952.5035.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.0314.0813.63
    Other Income0.530.751.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.5614.8315.16
    Interest2.361.901.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.2012.9313.55
    Exceptional Items6.73----
    P/L Before Tax21.9412.9313.55
    Tax5.333.353.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.609.5810.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.609.5810.17
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.11
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.609.5810.07
    Equity Share Capital7.207.207.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.612.662.79
    Diluted EPS4.612.662.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.612.662.79
    Diluted EPS4.612.662.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

