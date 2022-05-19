 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sterling Tools Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 169.43 crore, up 33.94% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterling Tools are:

Net Sales at Rs 169.43 crore in March 2022 up 33.94% from Rs. 126.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.88 crore in March 2022 down 34.47% from Rs. 10.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.95 crore in March 2022 down 16.94% from Rs. 21.61 crore in March 2021.

Sterling Tools EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.92 in March 2021.

Sterling Tools shares closed at 133.80 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.21% returns over the last 6 months and -28.85% over the last 12 months.

Sterling Tools
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 169.43 121.45 126.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 169.43 121.45 126.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 86.04 60.83 53.33
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.75 -9.96 -9.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.41 11.27 10.48
Depreciation 7.09 6.77 7.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 52.95 43.56 51.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.19 8.99 13.14
Other Income 0.66 1.02 1.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.86 10.01 14.46
Interest 1.75 1.68 1.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.11 8.33 12.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.11 8.33 12.52
Tax 2.23 2.53 1.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.88 5.79 10.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.88 5.79 10.80
Minority Interest -- -- 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.01 -0.33 -0.30
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.88 5.46 10.51
Equity Share Capital 7.20 7.20 7.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.91 1.52 2.92
Diluted EPS 1.91 1.52 2.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.91 1.52 2.92
Diluted EPS 1.91 1.52 2.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 19, 2022 03:00 pm
