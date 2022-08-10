 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sterling Tools Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 173.88 crore, up 94.8% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterling Tools are:

Net Sales at Rs 173.88 crore in June 2022 up 94.8% from Rs. 89.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.58 crore in June 2022 up 206.36% from Rs. 3.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.74 crore in June 2022 up 74.65% from Rs. 13.02 crore in June 2021.

Sterling Tools EPS has increased to Rs. 2.66 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in June 2021.

Sterling Tools shares closed at 260.10 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 48.46% returns over the last 6 months and 15.99% over the last 12 months.

Sterling Tools
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 173.88 169.43 89.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 173.88 169.43 89.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 94.13 86.04 36.36
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.46 2.75 -2.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.71 10.41 11.49
Depreciation 7.91 7.09 6.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 52.50 52.95 32.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.08 10.19 4.77
Other Income 0.75 0.66 1.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.83 10.86 6.22
Interest 1.90 1.75 1.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.93 9.11 4.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.93 9.11 4.39
Tax 3.35 2.23 1.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.58 6.88 3.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.58 6.88 3.31
Minority Interest -- -- 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.01 -0.18
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.58 6.88 3.13
Equity Share Capital 7.20 7.20 7.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.66 1.91 0.87
Diluted EPS 2.66 1.91 0.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.66 1.91 0.87
Diluted EPS 2.66 1.91 0.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Fasteners #Results #Sterling Tools
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.