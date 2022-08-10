Sterling Tools Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 173.88 crore, up 94.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 173.88 crore in June 2022 up 94.8% from Rs. 89.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.58 crore in June 2022 up 206.36% from Rs. 3.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.74 crore in June 2022 up 74.65% from Rs. 13.02 crore in June 2021.

Sterling Tools EPS has increased to Rs. 2.66 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in June 2021.

Sterling Tools shares closed at 260.10 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 48.46% returns over the last 6 months and 15.99% over the last 12 months.