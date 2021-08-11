Sterling Tools Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 89.26 crore, up 340.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.26 crore in June 2021 up 340.35% from Rs. 20.27 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.13 crore in June 2021 up 133.93% from Rs. 9.22 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.02 crore in June 2021 up 431.3% from Rs. 3.93 crore in June 2020.

Sterling Tools EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.56 in June 2020.

Sterling Tools shares closed at 215.05 on August 10, 2021 (BSE)