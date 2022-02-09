Sterling Tools Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 121.45 crore, up 9.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.45 crore in December 2021 up 9.25% from Rs. 111.17 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.46 crore in December 2021 down 52.58% from Rs. 11.51 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.78 crore in December 2021 down 29.79% from Rs. 23.90 crore in December 2020.

Sterling Tools EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.52 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.20 in December 2020.

Sterling Tools shares closed at 175.20 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)