    Sterling Power Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 4.26% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterling Powergensys are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in September 2022 up 4.26% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 273.33% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 154.17% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.

    Sterling Powergensys
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.070.070.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.070.070.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.07
    Depreciation0.060.060.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.150.040.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.19-0.09-0.17
    Other Income0.01--0.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.19-0.090.18
    Interest0.040.080.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.22-0.160.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.22-0.160.13
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.22-0.160.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.22-0.160.13
    Equity Share Capital5.105.105.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.44-0.320.25
    Diluted EPS-0.44-0.320.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.44-0.320.25
    Diluted EPS-0.44-0.320.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:44 am