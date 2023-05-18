Sterling Power Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 23.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 23.65% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 54.67% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 90.48% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

Sterling Power shares closed at 13.36 on May 17, 2023 (BSE)