Sterling Power Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 23.65% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterling Powergensys are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 23.65% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 54.67% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 90.48% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

    Sterling Power shares closed at 13.36 on May 17, 2023 (BSE)

    Sterling Powergensys
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.090.090.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.090.090.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.05
    Depreciation0.060.060.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.140.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.08-0.17-0.27
    Other Income-0.010.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.08-0.17-0.27
    Interest0.040.04-0.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.12-0.20-0.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.12-0.20-0.26
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.12-0.20-0.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.12-0.20-0.26
    Equity Share Capital5.105.105.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.23-0.40-0.52
    Diluted EPS-0.23-0.40-0.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.23-0.40-0.52
    Diluted EPS-0.23-0.40-0.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Results #Sterling Power #Sterling Powergensys
    first published: May 18, 2023 05:43 pm