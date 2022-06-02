Sterling Power Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 28.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 28.29% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 48.26% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 down 250% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Sterling Power shares closed at 12.00 on August 22, 2019 (BSE)