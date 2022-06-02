Sterling Power Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 28.29% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterling Powergensys are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 28.29% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 48.26% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 down 250% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.
|Sterling Powergensys
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.07
|0.07
|0.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.07
|0.07
|0.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.16
|0.08
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-0.20
|-0.16
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.69
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|0.49
|-0.13
|Interest
|-0.01
|0.04
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.26
|0.44
|-0.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.26
|0.44
|-0.18
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.26
|0.44
|-0.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.26
|0.44
|-0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|5.10
|5.10
|5.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|0.87
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|0.87
|-0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|0.87
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|0.87
|-0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
