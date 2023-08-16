Sterling Power Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 237.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in June 2023 up 237.01% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 68.01% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Sterling Power shares closed at 17.00 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.98% returns over the last 6 months