    Sterling Power Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 237.01% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterling Powergensys are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in June 2023 up 237.01% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 68.01% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    Sterling Power shares closed at 17.00 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.98% returns over the last 6 months

    Sterling Powergensys
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.250.090.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.250.090.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.32----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.29----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.05
    Depreciation0.060.060.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.130.060.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.08-0.09
    Other Income0.01-0.01--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.08-0.09
    Interest0.040.040.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.05-0.12-0.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.05-0.12-0.16
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.05-0.12-0.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.05-0.12-0.16
    Equity Share Capital5.105.105.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-0.23-0.32
    Diluted EPS-0.10-0.23-0.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-0.23-0.32
    Diluted EPS-0.10-0.23-0.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:22 am

