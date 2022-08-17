Sterling Power Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 21.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 21.05% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 up 21.17% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 up 62.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Sterling Power shares closed at 12.00 on August 22, 2019 (BSE)