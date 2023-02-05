Sterling Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 24.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 24.49% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 145.98% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 120% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.