 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sterling Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 24.49% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterling Powergensys are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 24.49% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 145.98% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 120% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

Sterling Powergensys
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.09 0.07 0.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.09 0.07 0.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.05
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.14 0.15 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.17 -0.19 -0.20
Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.17 -0.19 0.49
Interest 0.04 0.04 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.20 -0.22 0.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.20 -0.22 0.44
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.20 -0.22 0.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.20 -0.22 0.44
Equity Share Capital 5.10 5.10 5.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.40 -0.44 0.87
Diluted EPS -0.40 -0.44 0.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.40 -0.44 0.87
Diluted EPS -0.40 -0.44 0.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited