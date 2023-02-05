Sterling Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 24.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterling Powergensys are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 24.49% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 145.98% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 120% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.
Sterling Power shares closed at 17.05 on February 02, 2023 (BSE)
|
|Sterling Powergensys
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.09
|0.07
|0.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.09
|0.07
|0.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.14
|0.15
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-0.19
|-0.20
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-0.19
|0.49
|Interest
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-0.22
|0.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.20
|-0.22
|0.44
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.20
|-0.22
|0.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.20
|-0.22
|0.44
|Equity Share Capital
|5.10
|5.10
|5.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|-0.44
|0.87
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|-0.44
|0.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|-0.44
|0.87
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|-0.44
|0.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited