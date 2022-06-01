Sterling Guar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 233.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 233.33% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 up 107.48% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Sterling Guar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2021.

Sterling Guar shares closed at 3.34 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 40.34% returns over the last 6 months and -43.87% over the last 12 months.