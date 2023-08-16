Sterling Guar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 233.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 233.33% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 297.96% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Sterling Guar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

Sterling Guar shares closed at 21.55 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 262.79% returns over the last 6 months and 648.26% over the last 12 months.