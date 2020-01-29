Sterling Guar Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 100.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2019 down 100.23% from Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019 down 219.14% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019 down 225% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018.

Sterling Guar shares closed at 6.98 on January 03, 2020 (BSE)