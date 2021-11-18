Sterling Green Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 62.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in September 2021 down 62.5% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021 down 411.21% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021 down 132.69% from Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2020.

Sterling Green shares closed at 18.00 on November 16, 2021 (BSE)