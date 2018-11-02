Sterling Green Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, down 71.18% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in September 2018 down 71.18% from Rs. 2.26 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2018 down 208.37% from Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2018 down 122.22% from Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2017.

Sterling Green shares closed at 10.83 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given -18.57% returns over the last 6 months and -25.52% over the last 12 months.