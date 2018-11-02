Sterling Green Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, down 71.18% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterling Green Woods are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in September 2018 down 71.18% from Rs. 2.26 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2018 down 208.37% from Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2018 down 122.22% from Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2017.
Sterling Green shares closed at 10.83 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given -18.57% returns over the last 6 months and -25.52% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sterling Green Woods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.59
|0.86
|2.22
|Other Operating Income
|0.06
|0.21
|0.04
|Total Income From Operations
|0.65
|1.07
|2.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.09
|0.00
|0.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.35
|0.37
|0.29
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.20
|0.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.46
|0.46
|0.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.46
|0.04
|0.98
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.46
|0.04
|0.98
|Interest
|0.20
|0.22
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.66
|-0.17
|0.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.66
|-0.17
|0.81
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.66
|-0.17
|0.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.66
|-0.17
|0.61
|Equity Share Capital
|4.24
|4.24
|4.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.57
|-0.41
|1.45
|Diluted EPS
|-1.57
|-0.41
|1.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.57
|-0.41
|1.45
|Diluted EPS
|-1.57
|-0.41
|1.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited