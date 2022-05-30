Sterling Green Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, up 61.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in March 2022 up 61.78% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 up 401.66% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2022 up 420% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.

Sterling Green EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2021.

Sterling Green shares closed at 18.85 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)