Sterling Green Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, down 5.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in June 2023 down 5.01% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 98.94% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2023 up 585.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

Sterling Green shares closed at 26.50 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.02% returns over the last 6 months and -36.60% over the last 12 months.