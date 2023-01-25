Sterling Green Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, up 100.38% Y-o-Y
January 25, 2023 / 10:40 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterling Green Woods are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in December 2022 up 100.38% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 78.42% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
Sterling Green shares closed at 33.95 on January 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.16% returns over the last 6 months and 90.73% over the last 12 months.
|Sterling Green Woods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.07
|0.46
|0.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.07
|0.46
|0.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.31
|0.14
|0.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.08
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.08
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.38
|0.34
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.13
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.50
|0.34
|0.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-0.49
|-0.28
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.05
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-0.43
|-0.18
|Interest
|0.28
|0.27
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.45
|-0.70
|-0.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.45
|-0.70
|-0.25
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.45
|-0.70
|-0.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.45
|-0.70
|-0.25
|Equity Share Capital
|4.24
|4.24
|4.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|-1.66
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|-1.66
|-0.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|-1.66
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|-1.66
|-0.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited