Sterling Green Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, up 19.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in December 2021 up 19.1% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021 up 24.71% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 180% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

Sterling Green shares closed at 17.35 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)