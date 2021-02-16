Sterling Green Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, down 33.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in December 2020 down 33.77% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2020 up 41.29% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 up 125% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2019.

Sterling Green shares closed at 8.25 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)