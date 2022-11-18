 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sterling Green Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, up 50.05% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterling Green Woods are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in September 2022 up 50.05% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2022 down 82.55% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 76.47% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

Sterling Green shares closed at 33.10 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 75.13% returns over the last 6 months and 83.89% over the last 12 months.

Sterling Green Woods
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.46 0.76 0.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.46 0.76 0.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.14 0.19 0.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.34 0.33 0.22
Depreciation 0.13 0.13 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.34 0.36 0.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.49 -0.26 -0.36
Other Income 0.05 0.05 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.43 -0.20 -0.31
Interest 0.27 0.26 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.71 -0.47 -0.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.71 -0.47 -0.39
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.71 -0.47 -0.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.71 -0.47 -0.39
Minority Interest -- -- 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.71 -0.47 -0.39
Equity Share Capital 4.24 4.24 4.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.66 -1.10 -0.91
Diluted EPS -1.66 -1.10 -0.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.66 -1.10 -0.91
Diluted EPS -1.66 -1.10 -0.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:11 pm