    Sterling Green Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, up 50.05% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterling Green Woods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in September 2022 up 50.05% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2022 down 82.55% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 76.47% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

    Sterling Green shares closed at 33.10 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 75.13% returns over the last 6 months and 83.89% over the last 12 months.

    Sterling Green Woods
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.460.760.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.460.760.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.140.190.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.340.330.22
    Depreciation0.130.130.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.340.360.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.49-0.26-0.36
    Other Income0.050.050.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.43-0.20-0.31
    Interest0.270.260.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.71-0.47-0.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.71-0.47-0.39
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.71-0.47-0.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.71-0.47-0.39
    Minority Interest----0.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.71-0.47-0.39
    Equity Share Capital4.244.244.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.66-1.10-0.91
    Diluted EPS-1.66-1.10-0.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.66-1.10-0.91
    Diluted EPS-1.66-1.10-0.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results #Sterling Green #Sterling Green Woods
    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:11 pm