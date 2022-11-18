Sterling Green Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, up 50.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in September 2022 up 50.05% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2022 down 82.55% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 76.47% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

Sterling Green shares closed at 33.10 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 75.13% returns over the last 6 months and 83.89% over the last 12 months.