Sterling Green Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, up 50.05% Y-o-Y
November 18, 2022 / 09:28 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterling Green Woods are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in September 2022 up 50.05% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2022 down 82.55% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 76.47% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.
Sterling Green shares closed at 33.10 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 75.13% returns over the last 6 months and 83.89% over the last 12 months.
|Sterling Green Woods
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.46
|0.76
|0.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.46
|0.76
|0.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.14
|0.19
|0.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.34
|0.33
|0.22
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.13
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.34
|0.36
|0.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|-0.26
|-0.36
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.43
|-0.20
|-0.31
|Interest
|0.27
|0.26
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.71
|-0.47
|-0.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.71
|-0.47
|-0.39
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.71
|-0.47
|-0.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.71
|-0.47
|-0.39
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.71
|-0.47
|-0.39
|Equity Share Capital
|4.24
|4.24
|4.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.66
|-1.10
|-0.91
|Diluted EPS
|-1.66
|-1.10
|-0.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.66
|-1.10
|-0.91
|Diluted EPS
|-1.66
|-1.10
|-0.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited