Sterling Green Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, Down 65.43% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.59 0.86 2.22 Other Operating Income 0.06 0.21 -0.34 Total Income From Operations 0.65 1.07 1.88 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.09 0.00 0.38 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.32 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -0.32 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.35 0.37 0.29 Depreciation 0.20 0.20 0.19 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.46 0.46 0.42 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.46 0.04 0.61 Other Income -- -- 0.38 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.46 0.04 0.98 Interest 0.20 0.22 0.17 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.66 -0.17 0.81 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.66 -0.17 0.81 Tax 0.01 -- 0.20 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.67 -0.17 0.62 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.67 -0.17 0.62 Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.67 -0.17 0.62 Equity Share Capital 4.24 4.24 4.24 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.57 -0.41 -- Diluted EPS -1.57 -0.41 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.57 -0.41 -- Diluted EPS -1.57 -0.41 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited