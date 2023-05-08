Sterling Green Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore, up 86.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore in March 2023 up 86.92% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2023 up 132.32% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 down 62.03% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022.

Sterling Green EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2022.

Sterling Green shares closed at 34.00 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.50% returns over the last 6 months and 75.26% over the last 12 months.