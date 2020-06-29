Sterling Green Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore, down 54.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.66 crore in March 2020 down 54.59% from Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 95.65% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2019.

Sterling Green EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2019.

Sterling Green shares closed at 6.40 on June 24, 2020 (BSE)