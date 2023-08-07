English
    Sterling Green Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, down 5.01% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterling Green Woods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in June 2023 down 5.01% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 93.56% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 up 557.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    Sterling Green shares closed at 26.50 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.02% returns over the last 6 months and -36.60% over the last 12 months.

    Sterling Green Woods
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.721.180.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.721.180.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.190.260.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.360.370.33
    Depreciation0.140.160.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.400.480.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.37-0.08-0.26
    Other Income0.550.230.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.180.14-0.20
    Interest0.210.040.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.030.10-0.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.030.10-0.47
    Tax---0.36--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.030.47-0.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.030.47-0.47
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.030.47-0.47
    Equity Share Capital4.244.244.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.071.10-1.10
    Diluted EPS-0.071.10-1.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.071.10-1.10
    Diluted EPS-0.071.10-1.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results #Sterling Green #Sterling Green Woods
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:22 am

