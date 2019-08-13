Sterling Green Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore, down 22.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore in June 2019 down 22.54% from Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2019 down 132.04% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2019 down 108.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2018.

Sterling Green shares closed at 10.02 on August 07, 2019 (BSE)