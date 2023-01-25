 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sterling Green Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, up 100.38% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterling Green Woods are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in December 2022 up 100.38% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 78.39% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Sterling Green Woods
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.07 0.46 0.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.07 0.46 0.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.31 0.14 0.11
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.08 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.08 -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.39 0.34 0.23
Depreciation 0.13 0.13 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.50 0.34 0.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.27 -0.49 -0.28
Other Income 0.10 0.05 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.17 -0.43 -0.19
Interest 0.28 0.27 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.45 -0.71 -0.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.45 -0.71 -0.25
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.45 -0.71 -0.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.45 -0.71 -0.25
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.45 -0.71 -0.25
Equity Share Capital 4.24 4.24 4.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.06 -1.66 -0.60
Diluted EPS -1.06 -1.66 -0.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.06 -1.66 -0.60
Diluted EPS -1.06 -1.66 -0.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited