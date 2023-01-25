Sterling Green Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, up 100.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in December 2022 up 100.38% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 78.39% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.