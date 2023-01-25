English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sterling Green Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, up 100.38% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterling Green Woods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in December 2022 up 100.38% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 78.39% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    Sterling Green Woods
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.070.460.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.070.460.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.310.140.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.08----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.08----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.390.340.23
    Depreciation0.130.130.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.500.340.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.27-0.49-0.28
    Other Income0.100.050.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.17-0.43-0.19
    Interest0.280.270.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.45-0.71-0.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.45-0.71-0.25
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.45-0.71-0.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.45-0.71-0.25
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.45-0.71-0.25
    Equity Share Capital4.244.244.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.06-1.66-0.60
    Diluted EPS-1.06-1.66-0.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.06-1.66-0.60
    Diluted EPS-1.06-1.66-0.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited