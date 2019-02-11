Sterling Green Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, up 149.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in December 2018 up 149.47% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2018 up 59.29% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018 up 146.15% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2017.

Sterling Green shares closed at 9.03 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -22.82% returns over the last 6 months and -53.93% over the last 12 months.