Sterling Green Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, up 149.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterling Green Woods are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in December 2018 up 149.47% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2018 up 59.29% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018 up 146.15% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2017.
Sterling Green shares closed at 9.03 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -22.82% returns over the last 6 months and -53.93% over the last 12 months.
|Sterling Green Woods
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.03
|0.59
|0.39
|Other Operating Income
|0.06
|0.06
|0.04
|Total Income From Operations
|1.09
|0.65
|0.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.13
|0.09
|0.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.36
|0.35
|0.41
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.20
|0.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.41
|0.46
|0.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-0.46
|-0.58
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-0.46
|-0.58
|Interest
|0.22
|0.20
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.24
|-0.66
|-0.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.24
|-0.66
|-0.76
|Tax
|--
|0.01
|-0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.24
|-0.67
|-0.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.24
|-0.67
|-0.58
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.00
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.24
|-0.67
|-0.58
|Equity Share Capital
|4.24
|4.24
|4.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|-1.57
|-1.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|-1.57
|-1.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|-1.57
|-1.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|-1.57
|-1.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited