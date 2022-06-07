Stephanotis Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, up 90.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in March 2022 up 90.13% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 477.51% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 up 900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Stephanotis EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2021.

Stephanotis shares closed at 27.25 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.58% returns over the last 6 months