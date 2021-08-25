Stephanotis Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, up 54.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in June 2021 up 54.93% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021 down 3776.19% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Stephanotis EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2020.

Stephanotis shares closed at 30.90 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)