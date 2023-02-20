 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stephanotis Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 44.85% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stephanotis Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 44.85% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 10700% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.
Stephanotis EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021. Stephanotis shares closed at 22.35 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.80% returns over the last 6 months and -31.55% over the last 12 months.
Stephanotis Finance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.200.230.37
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.200.230.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.18
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.110.110.12
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.150.130.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.020.00
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.020.00
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.05-0.020.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.05-0.020.00
Tax0.000.000.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.05-0.020.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.05-0.020.00
Equity Share Capital6.456.456.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.08-0.03--
Diluted EPS0.08-0.03--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.08-0.03--
Diluted EPS0.08-0.03--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Stephanotis #Stephanotis Finance
first published: Feb 20, 2023 07:33 pm