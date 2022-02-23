Stephanotis Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, up 95.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in December 2021 up 95.78% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 up 85.29% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

Stephanotis shares closed at 29.50 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)