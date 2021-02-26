Stephanotis Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 6.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in December 2020 down 6.23% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 up 67.62% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Stephanotis shares closed at 28.00 on February 24, 2021 (BSE)