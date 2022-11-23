Step Two Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 14.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in September 2022 up 14.3% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 13.49% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Step Two Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

Step Two Corp shares closed at 16.50 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.12% returns over the last 6 months and 249.58% over the last 12 months.