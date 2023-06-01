Step Two Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 243.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in March 2023 up 243.59% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 up 219.07% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 up 180% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

Step Two Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2022.

Step Two Corp shares closed at 16.30 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.55% returns over the last 6 months and -6.27% over the last 12 months.