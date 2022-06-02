Step Two Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 3.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2022 up 3.28% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 42.12% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 23.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

Step Two Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2021.

Step Two Corp shares closed at 20.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 345.43% returns over the last 6 months and 270.37% over the last 12 months.