Step Two Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, up 264.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in June 2023 up 264.24% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 up 1588.51% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 up 950% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Step Two Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

Step Two Corp shares closed at 15.74 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.16% returns over the last 6 months and -19.69% over the last 12 months.